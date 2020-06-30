Two private tutors were arrested on charges of causing sexual harassment to a minor boy and a minor girl in two separate incidents in Memari and Katwa areas in Burdwan (East) last night.

Sandip Mondal – a private tutor by profession hailing from Gangatikuri village in Ketugram Police Station area in Katwa was booked by the police last night after the parents of a 11 year-old boy student handed over a video footage that reportedly exposed Mondal’s dirty practice.

After the class V student of a local high school complained to his parents that Mondal was forcing him to ‘cooperate’ in filthy acts, the parents had set a cell phone at the study room that grabbed the video on 26 June and helped in exposing Mondal.

Yesterday, after the parents lodged a complaint, Mondal was booked by the police under the provisions of Pocso (Protection of Child from Sexual Offences) Act. Dalim Konda – another tutor from Mondalgram village in Memari was arrested by the police early this morning on charges of causing sexual assault on a minor girl.

Syed Nizamuddin Azad – the judge, Pocso Court in Burdwan today ordered judicial custody for the accused till next Sunday. Also, he ordered forensic examination of the accused.