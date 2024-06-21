2-3 months before investigation reports can come: Railway official

Mannu Kumar, the assistant loco driver of the goods train that collided with the Kanchanjunga Express from behind, is currently unable to speak in front of the chief commissioner of railway safety due to his critical condition at a private nursing home.

Sources state that Mr Kumar is completely distressed and unable to communicate effectively.

“He only communicated with the doctors and his family, with no others permitted to speak to him,” divisional railway manager (Katihar division) under Northeast Frontier Railway Surendra Kumar said, adding, “Janak Kumar Garg, the chief commissioner railway safety under the ministry of civil aviation, plans to speak with the assistant loco driver at a suitable time once the driver is able to provide a detailed account of the events leading up to the accident.”

DRM Mr Kumar said that Mr Garg is investigating the matter independently and it would require a minimum of two to three months for the comprehensive investigation report on the train accident to be submitted

Yesterday, Mr Garg gathered all the necessary documents and took statements from every railway employee, who was on duty.

According to Mr Kumar, the goods train was moving at a high speed. The workers on the Kanchanjunga Express had obeyed all guidelines. The passenger train was halted after passing Rangapani railway station. It is alleged that the employees on the goods train did not adhere to the regulations.

“It was revealed that the auto signalling systems were non-operational between 5.15 and 5.30 am on that particular day due to intense rainfall and an electricity issue,” DRM Mr Kumar said.

Specialists from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and Banaras Locomotive Works will inspect the locomotive as part of the ongoing investigation, sources said.

On 17 June, a train accident in Rangapani, Siliguri resulted in the death of 10 individuals and injuries to several passengers.