When the first rake chugged out of Dakshineswar metro station at 7 am today, it brought light at the end of the tunnel for commuters. To some commuters, the first metro on day one of commercial services between Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash was as exciting as the first day first show of some Bollywood movie.

Several commuters took the first ride to be a part of the historic moment. A section of commuters, also visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple before boarding the metro for work.

A hassle-free and faster commute today allowed them to spend the time in the queue at Kali Temple that they earlier spent in traffic logjams and break journeys.

“My office is in Dalhousie and I used to leave home at least 40 mins early so that if there is a logjam or some other issues it can be managed,” Tirthankar Basu, a security staff at a private company near BBD Bagh.

“As the journey was to be faster today, I started my day by visiting the temple and then headed for work,” he said. The moment was no less memorable for the other nearby residents who stood as happy audiences watching the train moving out of the station.

A lot of them didn’t want to miss the sight of the first rake trundling out of the station and recorded the treasured moment in their mobile phones. Overjoyed, youth on terraces and windows waved at the commuters.

“This is the best thing that we could get as residents of Dakshineswar,” said Pamela Sen, a housewife who took the first train just to immerse in moments.

“Travelling towards Kolkata was earlier such an arduous journey, particularly during emergency and while returning from shopping before Durga Puja. The metro services are a major relief to us,” she added.

Considering the crowd, authorities have decided to run 79 pairs of services from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash on weekdays. Three additional services on weekdays and two services on Sundays will be operated from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar.