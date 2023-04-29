Railways conduct trial run of Vande Bharat

As the state is gearing up for commercial operations of the next Vande Bharat, a trial run of the premium train was conducted between Howrah and Puri route today. The train that arrived from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai earlier this week, started from Howrah station at 6.10 am and reached Puri at 12.30 pm. On its return journey, the train started from Puri at 2.30 pm and reached Howrah at 8.30 pm.

According to sources in the railways, the next Vande Bharat train is expected to be flagged off in the month of May. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the train virtually on the day of inauguration.

According to sources in the railways, the fare chart of the route is yet to be announced by the railway board for the upcoming route. Apart from the second route of Vande Bharat, the Metro stretch between New Garia and Ruby could also see the green signal on the day of the inaugural ceremony.

The city Metro has already revealed the fare chart of the route between New Garia and Ruby