Unmarried sisters hacked to death

Two sisters were hacked to death after intruders broke into their home last night. The incident took place in Dholahat police station area of Patharpratima block in South 24-Parganas district.

Police believe that the two sisters, residents of Gurdaspur area under Dholahat police station, were murdered last night. This morning, locals found their bloodied bodies lying on the veranda of their house and informed the police. The police have begun investigation. According to local sources, the victims were identified as Bisha Pramanik (55) and Basanti Pramanik (45). Both were unmarried and lived together. On Friday morning, a local youth noticed their bodies on the veranda while passing by their house. Both bodies bore multiple stab wounds, suggesting they were hacked to death with sharp weapons.

Locals suspect that the assailants took advantage of the fact that no one else was home at the time. However, the motive behind the murder remains unclear to the police. They are investigating whether there was any old enmity or a dispute over property. Meanwhile, to prevent chaos during the city elections on 1 June, Kolkata Police is preparing in advance. As a precautionary measure, they have arrested 23 notorious criminals in the past 10 days. Among those arrested are habitual offenders from Entally, Narkeldanga, Tiljala and Port areas.

Lalbazar has reported that daily law and order reports are being sent to the Election Commission since last December. According to these reports, from 1 December to 13 May, Kolkata Police have recovered 32 firearms, 70 rounds of ammunition and 86 bombs from various areas. Notably, 86 bombs alone were found in Bhangar. The bomb squad conducts daily search operations there. This is the first time elections are being held in Bhangar under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. Last year, during the panchayat elections, four people had died in violence in Bhangar. Therefore, ensuring a peaceful election there this time is considered a significant challenge for the police.