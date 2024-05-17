Road mishap claims four lives in East Midnapore

Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus at Marishda in East Midnapore on Thursday, police said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths and said that the state government would provide compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

The accident took place on NH-116 at Daisai bus stand in Marishda area around 7.15am when the Kolkata-bound bus coming from Digha met with a head-on collision with the car coming from the opposite direction, a police officer said.

Advertisement

The four occupants of the car were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared ‘brought-dead’ by doctors, he said.

Police said the dead have been identified as Tapas Karmakar (32), Subhankar Ghosh (25), Subham Saha (28) of Simulia and Suman Ghosh (26) of Narayangarh under Bhimpur police station limits in Nadia.

We are investigating to ascertain whether the car driver was intoxicated,” the officer said, adding that CCTV footage will also be examined. Condoling the deaths, the CM wrote on X, “I am saddened to know that four people were killed in a road accident in Marishda, Purba Medinipur this morning. I offer my sincere condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the victims. The district administration will provide all help. The state government will also provide financial compensation to the families of the victims.”

During her speech in the election campaign rally at Haldia, Miss Banerjee also expressed her condolence to the bereaved family members asking the police to reinforce the Save Drive Safe Life campaign along the road as many tourists frequent the road to reach Digha.