Woman alleges rape near Kolkata station

A woman was allegedly raped near Kolkata station on Tuesday afternoon and the Ultadanga Police has launched an investigation allegedly following a furore in social media on alleged police inaction.

According to the complaint lodged at Ultadanga PS, claimed an officer, a woman, who was returning home on Tuesday afternoon, was allegedly raped by a person, who the complaint said had dragged her at knife point to a desolate place near the Kolkata station in North Kolkata when she had taken shelter under a shade to escape being caught in rain.

The complaint also said that besides the victim being raped, she was also robbed of her valuables and other articles that she had allegedly bought while returning home that day.

According to sources close to the victim, the victim was allegedly turned away by the cops and asked to keep quiet in lieu of Rs 1,000.

The Ultadanga Police launched an investigation after the complaint and took the victim for mandatory medical test. A team of officers of the anti-rowdy section (ARS) of Kolkata Police and scientific wing of the detective department (DD) from Lalbazar had visited the spot.