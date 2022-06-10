Nurse attack case: 2 nabbed from Murshidabad 

Following the gruesome attack on a nurse, Renu Khatun who had her right wrist chopped off allegedly by her husband and some hired criminals on Sunday at Ketugram area of East Burdwan district, the police today arrested two of the suspected accomplices from Talgram village under Bharatpur police station limits in Murshidabad district, sources said.

The co-accused, Ashraful Sheikh and Habib Sheikh, were arrested by a team from Ketugram PS after a nightlong raid at Talgram, sources informed, adding the duo, both migrant workers, returned home respectively from Kerala and Pune recently. It is suspected that they were employed by Renu’s husband Shoriul alias Sher Mohammed to jointly execute the criminal attack on her. Family members of Ashraful and Habib pleaded ignorance of the crime urging the police to probe if the arrested youths were framed.