Various tourism and social organisations of the Dooars have decided to organise the Dooars Tourism and Cultural Carnival from 12 to 26 January.

The organisations have said that festival aims at promoting the ethnic culture of the Dooars. The carnival will start on 12 January at Rajabhatkhawa in Buxa Tiger Reserve forest, it is learnt.

Various cultural programmes based on the local culture will be organised at different part in the Dooars during the 15-day-long extravaganza, it is learnt.

The Buxa Tourism and Cultural Carnival was being organised since 2015 in and around the Buxa Tiger Reserve forest, while this time around, the event has been renamed the Dooars Tourism and Cultural Carnival and the event is set to cover many more areas, while the number of days for the same has also been extended.

“We will organise cultural functions at various beautiful spots in the Dooars througout the 15 days. All the programmes during the event will be organised with local artists and groups,” said the coordinator of the carnival organising committee, Ramkumar Lama.

More than 13 tourism based organisations today held a meeting at the Rajabhatkhawa Gosala in the Buxa Tiger Reserve to chalk out pans for the festival.

“We want to come out of the situation the tourism sector has faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. We invite tourists from in and outside the country to the Dooars and enjoy this beautiful carnival,” said the secretary of the Association for Conservation of Tourism, Biswajit Saha.