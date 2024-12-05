147 DCL’s contract workers protest their termination

About 147 contractual labourers of Durgapur Chemicals Limited (DCL) started agitation today outside the gate of the factory after being removed from service.

Durgapur Chemicals Limited (DCL) is a state-owned public sector unit.

The DCL contractual workers claimed that they have not received salary since the past two months. “Most of us have been working for about 20-25 years. Today, we have received termination letters, from 31 December. How will we run our family? Our CM has always said that nobody will lose jobs till this government lasts,” they demanded.

Animesh Mondal, a contractual worker of DCL said that they all urge the chief minister Mamata Banerjee so that their livelihood remains intact. “Our request to CM is to ensure that our job remains intact and if DCL is closed then the entire area will plunge into darkness. Instead, we urge her to revive the plant,” he added.

The state government has plans to liquidate the sick company, though wishes to retain the permanent staff. These 147 contractual workers used to work under different departments. Though the main contractor had changed, these contractual labourers never lost their job, they have claimed.

So far no official version from Durgapur Chemicals Limited or the trade unions are available on this issue.