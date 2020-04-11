The state government is planning to impose “complete lockdown” in nine to 10 Covid- 19 hotspots and adjoining clusters in the state with 12 more positive cases being detected since yesterday taking the total active cases to 89.

“A complete lockdown is being imposed in the hotspots and clusters or the areas adjoining the hotspots. We don’t want the infection to spread like wildfire. But the daily necessities of the people of these areas are being taken care of,” said chief secretary Rajiva Sinha in Nabanna today.

According to the plan, the particular hotspot village (in rural areas) or hotspot road (in urban areas) would be closed off, markets and shops in these areas would be shut and no person would be allowed to enter or exit from these areas. Multiple teams are being deployed in these areas for ensuring the lockdown and handling over the daily necessities to people, said Mr Sinha.

“The names of these areas are not being revealed as it can lead to social and administrative problems. It may create panic and fear among the people of these areas. We are in regular touch with the respective district administrations and daily stock taking is being done,” said Mr Sinha.

The state chief minister, at a press conference on 6 April had said that seven areas have been identified by the administration where more than one member of a family was infected.

She had said that these are Kalimpong (11 people from a family were affected and one died), Alipore Command Hospital area (five people of the family of a doctor were affected), Tehatta (five people of a family were affected), Egra (12 people were affected), Hooghly (eight people were affected), Kolkata (12 affected) and Haldia (two affected).

In the last 24 hours, 12 new COVID positive cases were detected in Bengal, taking the number of cases from 81 to 92. Among this, three patients were released today so the total active coronavirus cases are 89 till date, said Mr Sinha. Referring to messages circulating on social media in connection with the Covid-19 death toll in Bengal, Mr Sinha said that the coronavirus audit committee has identified five Covid-19 deaths and further clarified that no other institute is empowered to declare whether a person has died due to the coronavirus or not.

Mr Sinha said that thecovid reports of the last seven to 10 days reveal that there has not been any sharp rise in cases, with eight to 12 cases being detected per day which is a good sign but there is no place for complacency.

As announced by Miss Banerjee yesterday, the number of government quarantine centres has been increased from 562 to 582 since yesterday and 4830 people are presently being accommodated there. A total of 44474 people are staying in home quarantine with police and administration restricting their movement outside their houses. Till now, 2095 samples have been tested for Covid-19.