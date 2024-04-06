1 held after firing at Garia

Gunshots rang out on the bustling streets of Garia this afternoon, sending shockwaves among commuters and residents alike. The incident unfolded on a crowded thoroughfare, with intense panic gripping both pedestrians and bystanders.

Reports indicated that a shootout ensued, centering the alleged theft of a woman’s bag in Mahamayatala.

Police said Shyamali Chakraborty, was going to the bank when four unknown men started harassing her, trying to snatch her bag as soon as she entered the bank premises. In an attempt to stop them, they hit her with a stick, grabbed her bag, and attempted to flee. However, one miscreant fired a round to prevent them from escaping. Eyewitnesses however recounted that a total of three rounds of gunfire were exchanged, escalating tensions in the vicinity. Police denied the reports. Upon investigation, authorities recovered spent cartridges, corroborating the intensity of the incident. Police have launched an inquiry into the matter, aiming to unravel the circumstances leading to the altercation. Suraj Sheikh was arrested in this connection.

The episode has raised concerns about public safety and the prevalence of such violent encounters in urban areas.