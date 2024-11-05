Miscreant fires gunshots at express train in Odisha

An unidentified miscreant allegedly fired gunshots at a moving train in Odisha on Tuesday causing damage to the window glass pane in one of the unoccupied compartments.

While no injury has been caused due to the firing of the gunshots, the railway police has launched an investigation into the incident.

“The guard of the 12816, Anand Vihar- Puri Express reported an incident that the window of the guard van was hit with something piercing through it. As per the reports, the incident took place in the Bhadrak- Baudpur section of Odisha at about 9:30 am. No one is hurt. RPF staff secured the train and escorted the train up to Puri”, an official of East Coast Railway said.

Advertisement

The guard was a witness to the incident as he reportedly saw a man firing at the fast-moving train with a gun, said a source.