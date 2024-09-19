TMC councillor arrested

A ruling party’s municipal councilor was arrested by the police for shooting at a rival party member. North 24-Parganas’ Titagarh is in turmoil over this incident. Gunshots were fired over a dispute about who would control the area. TMC councilor Inam Khan has been arrested in this connection.

Reports suggested that the accused, Inam, is the councilor of Ward 11 in Titagarh municipality. The situation escalated due to a conflict over territorial control. Allegedly, Inam Khan fired at Mithun, alias Tamam, a close associate of TMC councillor Bishnu Singh, near Karbala in Ward 4 of Titagarh municipality.

Fortunately, Mithun narrowly escaped with his life. Around 7 pm, the Khardah police arrested the accused and are currently questioning him.

