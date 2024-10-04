1 dead after incessant rains cause landslides in Darjeeling

Continuous rain since last night has brought life to a standstill in the Darjeeling Hills, triggering multiple landslides, road damage and significant infrastructural losses.

Several areas have been affected, including the collapse of the road connecting Rock Garden and damage to a newly-constructed skywalk. In a tragic incident, one person lost his life in a landslide at Sukhia.

The victim, identified as Raghubir Rai (78), a resident of Bujuwa village in Sukhia Block, was buried under debris. The block development officer and police visited the site, making arrangements for financial assistance to support the bereaved family.

According to sources, the incessant rain continues to pose threat to the region as the water level of the Teesta river has risen significantly, causing severe erosion in its downstream areas, particularly in Jamakdangi village near Siliguri.

Police from Bhaktinagar police station have been on high alert, urging residents of riverside villages to move to safer areas due to the ongoing erosion of the riverbanks. Panic-stricken locals along the Teesta’s banks are haunted by memories of last year’s glacial outburst, leading to floods in Sikkim, when the South Lhonak glacial lake breached its banks on 4 October, 2023, causing widespread devastation.

While traffic has been restored on national highway 10 for light vehicles connecting Kalimpong and Sikkim to Siliguri, fresh rainfall has once again raised concerns. Similarly, Rohini Road, which connects Darjeeling to the plains, remains open but is being closely monitored due to sporadic landslides.

The tourist circuit in Darjeeling is also facing disruptions. Landslides in key areas, especially near the scenic Rock Garden, have led tour operators to advise visitors to avoid certain routes until authorities declare them safe.

The rains have also caused the collapse of a newly-constructed bridge and skywalk at Balubasa near Singtom tea estate. The bridge, built just a month ago through the joint efforts of Hamro Party president Ajoy Edwards and the local community, was washed away by the gushing waters, leaving residents disheartened.

In Jamun village, residents experienced severe flooding last night due to the downpour, with local authorities predicting more heavy rainfall over the next two days. The situation remains precarious, with emergency teams on high alert, ready to respond to further incidents of flooding and landslides.

Tourists and residents alike are urged to exercise caution, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all affected communities.