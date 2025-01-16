1.1 cr plus pilgrims visit Gangasagar, govt faces litter challenge

The Gangasagar Mela witnessed an overwhelming influx of pilgrims this year, with the numbers surpassing 1.1 crore, as revealed by state minister Aroop Biswas during a Press conference on Wednesday.

Calling it a “sea of humanity,” he highlighted the unwavering faith that drew people in massive numbers, even in harsh winter conditions. Pilgrims gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and the sea as early as 6 a.m. to participate in the final holy dip even today.

Advertisement

The holy dip for Makar Sankranti, which began on Tuesday at 6.58 a.m., continued through the following days. Unfortunately, the event saw a tragic loss of life, as Natha from Uttar Pradesh passed away and death toll rose to 6. Additionally, some pilgrims who fell critically ill were airlifted to hospitals for immediate medical attention, according to government sources. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, drawing a comparison with the Mahakumbh, described the Gangasagar Mela as “not less than Kumbh Mela, but even bigger.” She noted the vast reach of the event, which attracts devotees from across the country. To accommodate the diverse crowd, announcements were made in multiple languages. Minister Biswas emphasised that this year’s pilgrimage began on 1 January and would continue until Makar Sankranti. However, concerns have arisen over the significant plastic waste from Ghat No. 1 to Ghat No. 6, despite ongoing Clean Ganga efforts. The administration announced a large-scale cleanup drive starting Thursday at 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Considered the largest gathering after the Allahabad Kumbh Mela, the Gangasagar Mela has also brought challenges, including waste management and security. The massive congregation has resulted in a build-up of plastic and other litter across the event area.

Amid this, heightened security measures have been implemented due to rising tension in Bangladesh. Reports indicate an influx of people crossing the border into India without passports. Authorities are working to identify and address illegal infiltrations. To ensure safety and prevent any potential threats, patrol units equipped with sniffer dogs, Bosco and Maxie, have been deployed across the Gangasagar Mela.

Despite the challenges, the faith and resilience of the pilgrims stand as a testament to the spiritual significance of Gangasagar Mela.