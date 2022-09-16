S’pore EV operator gains Thai foothold in bid to expand

The largest commercial electric vehicle (EV) operator here is exploring plans to expand its business into the Thai tourist hot spot of Pattaya.

SEV said on Thursday that it will supply at least 1,000 electric cars and no fewer than 1,000 electric scooters to the newly established EV unit of Thai-listed telecom equipment distributor Planet Communications Asia.

Planet EV, as the unit is called, aims to make sustainable transport available at hotels, tourist attractions and the airport in Pattaya in the pilot programme.

Users will be able to book the vehicles online and return them at designated locations within the city.

The move, which comes at a time when Thailand is upping efforts to promote sustainable tourism, will see the two companies install EV charging points and battery-swop stations in Pattaya.

Planet EV could also sell EVs to commercial users such as taxi and car-rental companies, as well as food delivery platforms.

If the pilot is successful, it could pave the way for SEV to supply more EVs in Thailand and take the home-grown start-up to a new level of growth.