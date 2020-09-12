Automobili Lamborghini recently announced that it has achieved an important milestone in a period of nine years by completing its 10,000th Aventador.

The 10,000th Aventador chassis was rolled off the line on Thursday with a matte exterior in Grigio Acheso shade of grey. It is an Aventador SVJ Roadster with Rosso Mimir (red) livery and Ad Personam interior in Rosso Alala (red) and black.

The Aventador range debuted in 2011 in the Aventador LP 700-4 coupé. With the advancement of technology, it immediately became a new point of reference in the world of super sports cars.

Its innovative carbon fiber monocoque, produced in the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, combines the cockpit, floor and roof of the car in a single structure—ensuring extremely high structural rigidity and thus the maximum performance in terms of dynamic behavior and passive safety.

A new high-performance V12 engine was developed for the Aventador LP 700-4: with 700 HP (515 kW) of power at 8,250 rpm, it set a new benchmark in the world of super sports cars at the time of its introduction, enabling exceptional acceleration of 2.9 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and a top speed of 350 km/h.

The push-rod suspension system offers driving precision comparable to that of racing cars. And then there are the iconic upward-opening doors, similar to those of the legendary Countach and the V12 models that followed it.

Since then, the Aventadors have gotten better and wilder.

It is worth mentioning that the car is destined for the Thai market.