Lamborghini’s Miura SV, which was officially unveiled in March 1971, on the Lamborghini stand at the Geneva Motor Show, has turned 50 in 2021.

The Italian carmaker claims Miura SV to be the most sought-after production car and it is the last evolution of the highly successful P400 project.

During the same motor show, Miura SV was showcased alongside Carrozzeria Bertone presented the Countach LP 500, defined as a concept car for future production.

The Miura SV, now the most sought-after production car made by Lamborghini, is considered the highest expression of the “supercar” concept of its time and the best of all the Miura versions produced. Giampaolo Dallara and Paolo Stanzani, Lamborghini’s chief engineers at the time and the creators of the Miura and Miura S, confirmed that the SV version benefitted from the experience gained during the first five years of Miura production.

The Miura SV was actually quite different from the other Miuras such as P 400 and P400 S, both technically and style. While maintaining the same general layout, with a 4-liter 12-cylinder transversely mounted rear-mid engine, the SV had a stiffer chassis, with certain strategic reinforcements.

Along with this, it had revised rear suspension system with different anchor points, and an almost 130 mm wider track. It was also fitted with different size tires between the front and rear, with the rear wheels increased from 7 to 9 inches and equipped with 255-section tires.

The revised Miura SV exterior had wider rear fenders, differently designed tail-lights, and a front bonnet characterized by a new air intake for the radiator.

The SV’s engine delivered more power, 385 HP at 7,850 rpm, and above all was more drivable thanks to its improved and differently distributed torque (40.7 kgm at 5750 rpm). The engine also had four Weber triple barrel carburetors, type 40IDL3C, which received a new setting.

Lamborghini claims that there was a separate lubrication system between the engine and gearbox was introduced when the SV was already in production, adding a hugely important technical improvement.

The Miura SV’s official top speed was over 290 kmph, and it had the capability to cover one kilometer from standstill positing in mere under 24 seconds.In early 1973, after 150 units had been produced, the Miura SV was taken out of production, although two years later, in 1975, a final specimen (now at MUDETEC, Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese) was expressly manufactured for Walter Wolf.