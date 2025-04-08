Neglect of Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial by Previous AAP Govt Shameful: Minister

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday criticized the previous AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal, accusing it of neglecting the memorial dedicated to Guru Tegh Bahadur, which was built around 13–14 years ago.

Sirsa, along with Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, visited the memorial on GT Road and said, “I was deeply anguished and outraged to witness the heartbreaking state of the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial today. This sacred site—dedicated to Hind di Chadar, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji—lies broken, abandoned, and forgotten.”

He further added, “What should have been a place of pride and reverence now stands as a monument to betrayal. While the AAP government spent crores on PR gimmicks and self-promotion, not a single rupee was allocated to preserve this spiritual and cultural landmark. This is not mere negligence—it is a deliberate, shameful insult to Sikh sentiments.”

Sirsa accused Kejriwal and the AAP of repeatedly using Sikh emotions as political props without any genuine respect for their heritage.

He asserted that the memorial will be revamped so that tourists visiting the national capital can learn about Guru Tegh Bahadur and his sacrifices.

Sirsa’s visit covered three important locations: the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu Border, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Combating Climate Change in Village Bakoli, and the road stretch on NH-1 near the Bhalswa landfill.

The inspection drive began with a joint visit to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial by Sirsa and Minister of Art, Culture and Tourism Kapil Mishra.

Sirsa also noted that the light and sound show, once a popular attraction at the site, has been non-functional for several years, along with the lighting system.

He said that the previous government inherited a fully built structure and merely needed to maintain it, but even that was not done.

Speaking on the issue, Mishra added, “This place deserves to be a cultural and spiritual beacon. We will implement a detailed revamp that includes laser shows, cultural performances, guided heritage tours, and upgraded visitor facilities to make it a must-visit destination for devotees and tourists alike.”

The Environment Minister also inspected the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Combating Climate Change (MGICCC) in Village Bakoli, where he was briefed on the institute’s functions, green technology innovations, and past training programs.

The team highlighted projects such as a solar-powered refrigerator and collaborations with the Forest and Wildlife Department on climate resilience initiatives.

Upon inspection, Sirsa said, “Unfortunately, the previous government’s neglect has ruined the distinct features of this green campus. The entrance signage has worn away, and much of the infrastructure is in disrepair.”

He assured that budgetary support for renovation and transformation would be extended immediately. He also said he would apprise Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of the condition of the campus and request her intervention for comprehensive infrastructural transformation.

During his visit to the Bhalswa landfill stretch, the minister said, “Dust accumulation and traffic obstructions on this stretch are a real problem, and we are taking necessary steps in coordination with the concerned authorities to address this.”

Sirsa also spoke about an ongoing pilot project for CCTV-based real-time traffic monitoring on the Gurugram–Delhi Expressway.

He directed the concerned officials that if the pilot project proves successful, it should be extended to the NH-1 stretch towards Delhi.

To mitigate air pollution and ensure smoother traffic flow, Sirsa instructed that the dusty, barren roadside patches be converted into hard green surfaces. Mechanical sweeping operations will also begin early in the morning and be closely monitored by the Environment Department.