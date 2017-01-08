Trump speaks to PM Modi over phone: White House

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone, the White House said, four days after he was sworn-in as the 45th President of US.

President Trump had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

PM Modi is the fifth foreign leader Trump have spoken with over phone after being sworn-in as the US President on January 20.

Last week, PM Modi congratulated Trump on assuming the office and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the bilateral ties and realise the full potential of their cooperation.

The prime pinister also said that the strength of the India-US strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests.