Dispense with the paperwork

Beautiful landscapes, unknown languages, unique cultures and different lifestyles attract a traveller to explore more. But a long vacation to a faraway land is not exactly a hassle free task. Applying for visas, currency conversion and bookings can indeed be a tiring process.

What if there is one thing that you don’t have to do? How about you ditch the long queues for visa application? Here are 10 beautiful countries where Indians do not need a visa:

Bhutan: The neighbouring country, which keeps “happiness” as the measure of prosperity has a sacred side apart from picturesque mountains and landscapes. Join pilgrims while they look for footprints of saints and listen to monastery history, stories of flying tigers and unruly demons. Indians do not need a visa to travel to this beautiful kingdom of peace and serenity.

Ecuador: With a Pacific Ocean coastline, lying on the Equator between Colombia, to the northeast, and Peru, to the south and east, Ecuador is a place to spend a vacation at ease and peace.

Maldives: The south Asian island country with pristine blue waters all around is a perfect place to give a romantic touch to your vacation. Add a tinge of adventure to your trip with scuba diving and let the aquatic world entertain and amaze you.

Indonesia: This collection of islands with an amalgam of cultures has so much to offer. National parks and beaches offer a splendid experience. Bask in sun in Bali and let Jakarta and Sumatra give you plenty of reasons to come back again and again.

Fiji: Perfect palm trees and blue waters all around makes the place as beautiful as the smiles of the native people. A walk on the beach or in a market will give you an ambience as pleasant as the weather of Fiji.

Haiti: Add Caribbean flavour to your next vacation and visit Haiti for a relaxed and laid back trip in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.

Jamaica: Be it crystal clear waters or a beautiful landscape, Jamaica has it all. Cool breeze and beautiful sunsets amid banana grooves and mesmerising mountains will make you extend your vacation or plan another one soon.

Madagascar: With a touch of exotic wildlife, tribal culture, and the chance to see lemurs in open spaces, Madagascar is both entertaining and amazing.

Mauritius: Aquamarine beaches, lush green landscapes and peace all around. A perfect place for rejuvenation of mind and body!

So, pack your bags and head to these countries without delay. And what’s better, you won’t even need to wait for a visa!