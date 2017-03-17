Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat: Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor gear up for Season 2

Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar starring web series Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat completed it’s first season on Monday on a heartbreaking note, but the good news is that television’s favourite Jodi would soon be back with season 2!

Ram took to Twitter to thank his fans and confirm the news of his return to the next season. “Thank you guys for such an overwhelming response we love you guys. Getting geared up to start season 2 soon. Lots of twists coming up,” the actor wrote.

Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is a web series produced by czarina of television Ekta Kapoor. It centers around the story of an actor Karan Khanna (Ram Kapoor), who is addicted to alcohol and Dr Tripura Sundari Nagarajan (Sakshi Tanwar) who is his de-addiction counselor. The two fall in love but their love couldn’t head to a right direction in the first season.

The show has been appreciated by fans and now they are eagerly waiting for the second season where they can see their favorite actors reuniting.