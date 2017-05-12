India has lot of superlative talent, says Remo D'Souza

Ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has returned with the third season of popular dance reality show Dance +. He says there is a lot of talent hidden in India which has the capability of living up to various international standards.

"After successful two years, we are back and are looking for the next dancing sensation. Anyone who believes that their dancing style is unique and can make the entire country dance to their moves can be the next dance icon," Remo said in a statement.

"We have a lot of superlative talent hidden in this country capable of taking on the world dance stage by storm. This year we are expecting the talent to take dance to the next level in India. A very big surprise awaits the winner of this season," he added.

Remo will return as Super Judge on the show alongside three mentors -- Punit J Pathak, Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh Yelande.

The Delhi audition of the Star Plus show will take place on Sunday.