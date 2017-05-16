Werder Bremen extend contract with coach Alexander Nouri

Head coach Alexander Nouri and Werder Bremen have agreed on a contract extension, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 37-year-old coach earned his contract extension after leading the club out of the Bundesliga drop zone to the eighth place in the standings, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Alexander took the reins overnight in autumn. At that time the main task was to master the difficult situation. In the second half of the season he led the team step-by-step into the upper half of the table. We want to build on that and develop Bremen together" sporting director Frank Baumann said on Monday.

In September, Nouri took the helm from former coach Viktor Skripnik as a caretaker initially. However, Nouri's performances at the sidelines rewarded him with a contract extension beyond the end of the current season.

"I am very delighted about the confidence of the club, the support of the fans and the passionate and hungry team I have around me," Alexander Nouri told the club's official home page.

Both sides agreed to keep silent over further contract details, such as contract duration.

Werder Bremen will meet third placed Bourssia Dortmund in their last Bundesliga match of the season on Saturday.