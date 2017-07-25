Virat Kohli 'blissful' ahead of contest in Sri Lanka

As Indian cricket team gears up to take on Sir Lanka, captain Virat Kohli is feeling ‘blissful’ watching the serene coast of the island nation.

“If only I could wake up to this every morning!! #Blissful,” Kohli said on Twitter, posing in a picture near the coast.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, five ODIs and one-off T20I against Sri Lanka. The exciting series will start with the first Test, starting Wednesday at Galle International Stadium.

Kohli, the 28-year-old batsman from Delhi, has scored 1,055 runs in Sri Lanka so far, with the highest knock of 128 runs (not out) that he scored in an ODI match in 2012.

Ahead of the big game, Kohli seemed confident with the set of cricketers playing in the team.

“Bond in the team is very strong. That's what makes me proud. Besides cricket, that's the most special thing,” he said in the pre-match conference on Tuesday.