Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday allayed fans’ fears by declaring that Juan Mata and Matteo Darmian will be back in action soon after the duo had injured themselves in the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake in Utah.

“Mata has a big ankle but I hope it is nothing important. A few days, a week, probably. Darmian's problem is not an important one,” Mourinho said at the post-match press conference.

While United kept their winning start to pre-season intact and £75 million signing Romelu Lukaku got off the mark, the two injuries, coupled with Antonio Valencia’s sending off had taken the gloss off the win.

Salt Lake had gone ahead in the match, but goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lukaku ensured United the win, just days after thrashing LA Galaxy 5-2 as they continued their fine start to pre-season.

Mourinho's declaration, however, has made Juan Mata a major doubt for the Red Devil’s clash against arch-rivals Manchester City on Friday.