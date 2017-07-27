Big-spending Manchester City turned on the style in the second-half as they thrashed European champions Real Madrid 4-1 in their International Champions Cup tie at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday.

Their summer splurge had come under scrutiny after a comprehensive loss to arch-rivals Manchester United last week but Pep Guardiola’s side relieved pressure on their manager with a strong showing that left Zinedine Zidane’s team shellshocked.

Summer signings Ederson, Kyle Walker and Danilo all started as Guardiola opted to play Sergio Aguero up top with Gabriel Jesus.

Zidane, bereft of the services of Cristiano Ronaldo, started Isco alongside Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with Los Blancos seeking their first pre-season win after losing to Manchester United earlier in the week.

It was City, who began the first-half stronger, with Jesus and Aguero linking up well. Jesus had the first chance of the game, shooting into the side-netting in the 8th minute from a tight angle, but Aguero had an even better opportunity to open the scoring but Keylor Navas was equal to the task as he made a fine stop to deny the Argentine.

Real, sluggish for the first half-hour, started to play more positive football and chances came their way as well, but Ederson was in fine fettle.

Criticised after his part in Romelu Lukaku’s opener in City’s game against United, the Brazilian shot-stopper denied Casemiro in quick succession before frustrating Benzema as the teams went into the interval deadlocked.

Zidane made the sole change, swapping Navas for Kiko Casilla between the sticks while Guardiola made four substitutions, with youngster Phil Foden and Aguero among the players to go off.

And City got the breakthrough they deserved, with Nicolas Otamendi finishing from close range after John Stones’ header had been parried into his path by Casilla in the 52nd minute.

Stung by the goal, Real upped the tempo and had two major chances two minutes later but Ederson was at hand to deny Casemiro yet again and Luka Modric’s left-footed shot from the edge of the box was flew over the post.

It was City, who would get the goal and Raheem Sterling, one of the second-half introductions made amends for a miss in the 59th minute by coolly finishing past Casilla barely a minute later.

Kevin De Bruyne’s quick release enabled the winger to pick his spot past the Real Madrid keeper and seven minutes later, City had tripled their lead.

Stones, denied earlier by Casilla, made no mistakes on his second attempt with a low-finish after a quick corner by De Brune. Real had been caught napping and once again it was the Belgian maestro who was at the heart of City’s move. Both managers made a number of changes with the result a mere formality then but there were to be two more goals and it turned out to be a case of saving the best for the last.

Brahim Diaz, one of the crown jewels of the City Academy, sent in a rocket of a shot from outside the box that left Casilla with no chance in the 81st minute and while the Spanish youngster’s strike was indeed special, it was not the goal of the game.

For that honour fell to his compatriot in the opposing team, Oscar. the 19-year-old sent in a dipping shot from 35 yards that caught Ederson unawares and the consolation goal proved to be the final kick of the game, with City running out deserved winners.

The Sky Blues next face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday while Real have the El Clasico against Barcelona on Sunday next.