Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo bags Player of the Month award for April 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Player of the Month for April 2022, his second time receiving the honour this season.

Overall, it is Ronaldo’s sixth Player of the Month award, bringing him within one of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero’s record. It follows a month in which the Manchester United forward scored his 100th Premier League goal in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal, as well as his 50th club hat-trick in a 3-2 victory over Norwich City.

Ronaldo finished April with his fifth goal of the month, tying the game at 1-1 with Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proven to the world why he is considered as one of the best footballers in the world. The Portuguese talisman has now won the same amount of Premier League POTM awards as Mohammed Salah, Harry Kane and Kevin de Bruyne combined this season and that too at the age of 37.

The Man United forward was chosen from an eight-man shortlist that included Nathan Collins, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Son Heung-min, Thiago Silva and Leandro Trossard.

(Inputs from ANI)