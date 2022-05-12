De Bruyne shines as Man City remain clear in Premier League

Manchester City won 5-1 away to Wolverhampton on Wednesday, taking a three-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. Kevin de Bruyne scored four goals.

City were under pressure at the start of the game following Liverpool’s 2-1 win away to Aston Villa 24 hours earlier, but De Bruyne quickly took control with a hat-trick within 24 minutes.

On seven minutes, he ran onto Bernardo Silva’s pass and scored. Although Leander Dendoncker quickly equalised for Wolves, de Bruyne slotted home a loose ball in the 16th minute to put his side back ahead.

De Bruyne then added a third with a stunning left-foot shot in the 24th minute before smashing home from 10 metres to seal the points in the 60th minute.

Raheem Sterling added a fifth goal in the dying minutes to improve City’s goal difference over Liverpool.

Chelsea moved closer to a top-four finish with a 3-0 win at Elland Road, while Leeds United’s relegation fears grew.

Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead in the fourth minute, and Daniel James made life easy for Chelsea 20 minutes later when he was sent off for a bad challenge on Mateo Kovacic.

In the second half, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku sealed Chelsea’s victory against ten men.

Following the game, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stated that Kovacic would most likely miss this weekend’s FA Cup final due to his injury.

Everton are two points ahead of Leeds after a 0-0 draw away to Watford, who had lost their previous 12 league home games.

Finally, Leicester City defeated Norwich 3-0 thanks to two goals from Jamie Vardy and one from James Maddison.

