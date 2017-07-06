Glenn McGrath keen to watch how Arjun Tendulkar bowls

His battles against Sachin Tendulkar was one of the fiercest in world cricket and former Australian seamer Glenn McGrath has now expressed his desire to watch how Arjun Tendulkar, son of the batting legend, bowls.

“Sachin's (Tendulkar) son? How old is he now (17), similar age to my son. I haven't seen him bowl yet and keen to see how he goes, but he must do Ok. When the MRF (pace academy) started, one of the first guys to come along was Sachin,” McGrath told reporters here.

“Sachin wanted to be a fast bowler. Is his son taller than Sachin (reporters say yes), so that might help him. But that's good to see and they have the love for the game. Sachin always wanted to a fast bowler,” said McGrath, who was part of Australia's 2007 World Cup winning squad.

Arjun recently hit headlines after he became a net bowler for the women's Indian cricket team on eve of their final against England, which they lost by mere nine runs.

Arjun was seen bowling to Veda Krishnamurthy in the nets.

The former Australian speedster is here as part of MRF Pace Foundation to conduct a two-day Coaching Programme for Mumbai Cricket Association for their Ranji, Under 23 and Under 19 category of fast bowlers.

“I tried hard and always enjoyed bowling to Sachin. Brian Laras, Sachin Tendulkars, (Rahul) Dravids, (Sourav) Gangulys, VVS Laxman, those guys I always loved bowling to and I loved the challenge of bowling to Sachin. He is one of the best of if not the best of all time, his records stand for itself,” said the veteran pacer.