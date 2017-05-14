Federation Cup 2017: Bengaluru FC beat Aizawl to enter final

Bengaluru FC (BFC) defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 in a hard-fought encounter to enter the final of the 2017 Federation Cup football tournament here on Sunday.



Cameron Watson converted a penalty to score the only goal of the semi-final in the eighth minute.



BFC held on to the slender lead despite numerous chances at either end.



Aizawl were awarded a penalty in the final seconds but BFC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh parried away a poor effort from Lalramchullova to knockout the recently crowned I-League champions out of the tournament.



This is the second time that BFC have entered the final of the Federation Cup.



They had last qualified for the summit clash during the 2014-15 season when they defeated Goan outfit Dempo SC 2-1 to clinch the title.