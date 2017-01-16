R Madhavan to speak at Harvard

Actors Pawan Kalyan and R. Madhavan have been invited as guest speakers at the 14th edition of the India Conference at Harvard, one of the largest student-run conferences with a focus on India in the US.

The conference, which will take place on February 11 and 12, is hosted at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by the graduate students of Harvard University.

The event will bring together business leaders, entertainment professionals, and many other leaders to engage in a conversation about India's path to global leadership.

"The king of Tollywood and Jana Sena party, Pawan Kalyan will be speaking at India Conference 2017 at Harvard," read a post on the Twitter handle of the India Conference 2017, on Monday.

"Really looking forward to having R. Madhavan as a speaker at India Conference 2017," the post read further.

Madhavan is excited and tweeted that he can't wait to be part of the conference.

