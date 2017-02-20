Star Wars Rebels S03E15: Legacy of Mandalore review

Series: Star Wars Rebels

Director: Melchior Zwyer

Cast: Taylor Gray, Freddie Prinze Jr, Tiya Sircar, Kevin McKidd, Ray Stevenson and Sharmila Devar

Genre: Animated, Science-Fiction

Star Wars Rebels (SWR) returned after a three-week hiatus with Legacy of Mandalore, an episode which, as the title suggests, takes us back to arguably the most convoluted planetary system in the galaxy far, far away.

Sabine’s audacious (All of Mandalore has branded her a traitor, incase you had forgotten) attempt to sway house Wren to the Rebellion hits complications from the moment the she enters Mandalorian airspace.

With Fenn Rau, Ezra and Kanan providing auxiliary support , Sabine shines yet again with the spotlight firmly on her in the episode. Her taut verbal discussions with her stuck-up mother Ursa Wren are eye-opening as we get to know her true reasons behind House Wren’s allegiance to the Empire.

And once the detestable Gar Saxon making his return to SWR, one knows that any supposed deal is going to go south for sure, which mostly works for Legacy of Mandalore.

For the action is truly exhilarating as Mandalorians take on fellow Mandalorians, with the Jedi duo of Kanan and Ezra being sidelined in the final act, Sabine of course taking the cake and she goes toe-to-toe with Saxon. As the fight culminates on a stunning note with the Darksaber very prominent indeed (Perhaps not in the way you would have thought!.

The problem is that prior to the fight, almost everything is very predictable as we know Sabine’s mother is going to double cross and she in turn will be stabbed in the back by Saxon (figuratively).

A minor complaint as it is a fast-paced episode laced with plenty of action and largely delivers on expectations with some brilliant action-sequences and a massive reveal towards the end.

It’s not until the fight is over and the dust has settled that Sabine makes a decision, one which is going to hamstring the Ghost crew and the Rebellion in the short term at least.

Ending on a very solid note indeed, Legacy of Mandalore doesn't finish in the manner as expected, as the Ghost crew return to base a little light in terms of personnel.