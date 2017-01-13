Film: Ok Jaanu

Director: Shaad Ali

Cast: Aditya Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Leela Samson, Naseeruddin Shah

In the era of remakes, perhaps the biggest challenge for a director is to live up to the benchmark of the original film that he/she sets out to recreate. And if that original is directed by a maestro like Mani Ratnam, the task only gets harder.

And in the case of ‘Ok Jaanu’, the bland script coupled with average performances by the leading pair especially Shraddha Kapoor makes it a dull affair for the audience despite the talented director Shaad Ali at the helm.

Adi (Aditya Kapoor) is a game developer with an American dream and Tara (Shraddha Kapoor) is an architect, who aspires to go to Paris. They meet at a friend’s wedding, exchange numbers, take a trip, move in together and decide to date as long as they are in Mumbai. Everything happens in a blink of an eye, with absolutely no room for any melodrama.

Although the duo is a treat to watch and have amazing screen presence, it’s the acting department where the duo falters.

Aditya Kapoor does a fairly good job of playing the carefree youngster but, it’s Shraddha, who struggles hard with her expressionless face to convince you to believe her and sympathise with her.

Not advocating any mush, but there were scenes where the female lead was expected to display strong emotions but with Shraddha at the helm, the desire was left unfulfilled.

The only silver lining in the cloud is the presence of Naseeruddin Shah as the retired judge who owns the house where Adi lives and his undying commitment towards his wife who is a stage-two Alzheimer’s patient. Shah’s devotion towards his wife acts as an eye-opener for the commitment phobic youngsters.

However, in spite of all the shortcomings, this breezy romance can be one-time watch for its screenplay, the leading pair’s chemistry, Nasseruddin Shah’s commendable acting and of course the soulful music of AR Rahman.

Simply put, ‘Ok Jaanu’ tries hard to match Ratnam’s original ‘O Kandhal Kanmani’ but fails miserably.