Selena Gomez, The Weeknd falling for each other

The 26-year-old musician whose real name is Abel Tesfaye sparked rumours that he was dating the 24-year-old songstress last month. They are reportedly getting even closer, reports eonline.com.

"They are falling for each other. He has told Selena how much he cares for her," said a source, adding that the couple enjoys each other's company.

"They have a crazy connection. Selena feels really confident. Abel is proud to have Selena by his side," the source added.

The Kill em with kindness hitmaker has also introduced the vocalist to her friends and vice versa.

However, Gomez, who played the role of Alex Russo in the series Wizards of Waverly Place, has yet to bring The Weeknd home to meet her family, and neither has he.

They have been talking "every day" since they were spotted locking lips earlier this year and have a "sexy and flirty relationship".