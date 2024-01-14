Selena Gomez to portray Linda Ronstadt in new biopic

In a dazzling intersection of Hollywood and music, Selena Gomez is set to step into the shoes of the legendary Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, as reported by various credible sources. The multi-talented Gomez took to her Instagram story to confirm the news, sharing a post from Variety that officially spilled the beans on this exciting cinematic endeavor.

Linda Ronstadt, an iconic figure in the realms of rock ‘n’ roll and country, will have her remarkable journey brought to life on the silver screen by Gomez. Ronstadt, a recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, not only made waves with her musical prowess but also embraced her Mexican heritage, delving into the realm of Spanish-language music later in her illustrious career. The announcement came out on Ronstadt’s own words, shared on her Instagram, where she reflected on the inception of her extraordinary journey.

The project, still in its nascent stages, leaves fans eagerly awaiting news on the director and the additional cast members. However, it has come out that James Keach, the producer behind the acclaimed documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” and John Boylan, Ronstadt’s manager, are both parts of the project. Notably, a distributor is yet to come on board, adding an air of anticipation to the unfolding cinematic venture.

Advertisement

The collaboration between Gomez and Ronstadt, both of Mexican descent, goes beyond the screen. A note on Boylan’s company, Great Eastern Music’s website, shared that the two stars spent valuable time at Ronstadt’s residence, delving into discussions about the upcoming project and building a deeper understanding of each other.

Linda Ronstadt, who bid farewell to the stage over a decade ago due to a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis, witnessed a resurgence in her classic track “Long Long Time” after its feature on the HBO series “The Last of Us” last year. A pivotal moment in her career came in 2014 when she solo inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by none other than the Eagles’ Glenn Frey.

As the project gains momentum, Gomez, renowned not only for her vocal prowess but also for her acting talents, continues to make waves. Her nomination at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in the Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building” is a testament to her versatile and accomplished career.

In the confluence of two remarkable talents, the Selena Gomez-led Linda Ronstadt biopic promises to be a cinematic celebration of music, heritage, and the indomitable spirit of two extraordinary women.