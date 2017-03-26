Elton John will be back touring in June

Legendary singer Elton John, who was hospitalised for a bacterial infection, says he will return to hectic performing schedule soon.

He fell ill on a flight back to the Britain from Chile earlier this month and was rushed to intensive care after contracting a ‘rare and potentially deadly' bacterial infection.

In an interview to The Sun newspaper, John, 70, who required surgery and had to cancel performances in the US, has insisted that he will be back touring in June, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The Rocket Man said: "I'm not finished yet! I'm more interested in keeping going. I have so much more to do."

The legendary singer, who is still recovering, is determined to return to the concert stage on June 3 in Twickenham.