David Furnish has a touching birthday tribute for husband Elton John

Elton John’s 77th birthday was made extra special by a heartfelt tribute from his partner, David Furnish. Taking to social media, David shared a candid photo of the music icon sporting his iconic rose gold sunglasses while playfully holding a miniature figurine of himself in his mouth.

Accompanying the picture was a touching message from David, expressing his deep love and admiration for Elton. He described Elton as not only a phenomenal artist and musician but also as a devoted father, compassionate humanitarian, loving partner, and steadfast friend. Wishing him the happiest and healthiest birthday, David signed off with a heartfelt “Love you forever, David xoxo.”

Elton, touched by the gesture, reciprocated the love, expressing his gratitude for having David Furnish in his life and acknowledging how lucky he feels.

The birthday tribute didn’t stop there. David also shared the message on his Instagram Story, along with additional birthday wishes and an adorable illustration of Elton in his iconic Dodgers Stadium outfit.

The couple’s love story extends beyond their romantic bond. Elton and David are proud parents to two boys, Zachary and Elijah, whom they welcomed into their lives through surrogacy. Their journey into parenthood began in 2010 with the arrival of Zachary, followed by Elijah in 2013.

In 2014, when same-sex marriage became legal in the UK, Elton and David seized the opportunity to officially tie the knot in Windsor, England. Their joyous occasion was made even more special with Zachary and Elijah serving as ring bearers, as Elton shared on social media ahead of the ceremony.

Speaking about their children, Elton has described them as “the greatest thing in our lives” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016, highlighting the profound joy and fulfillment they bring to their family.

As Elton John celebrates another year of life, the heartfelt tribute from his partner serves as a reminder of the enduring love, admiration, and gratitude they share for each other, marking yet another milestone in their remarkable journey together.