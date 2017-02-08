Look the diva with gajras in a new twist

Flowers, since ancient times, are often used by women across the world to adorn their hair and beautify their look. Women in India, particularly in the southern part of the country, wear pretty gajras - a string of threaded scented flowers.

It is every woman's dream to look her best on her wedding day. And, in the age-old Indian custom, brides style up their hair with gajras. Dancers and actors too wear them during performances. Today, symbolising tradition, culture and beauty, it has come to be commonly used among Indian women as a style and fashion item.

This beautiful thread of jasmine bud, chameli, mogra, marigold and other flowers stylishly worn on the hair can make a woman look refreshingly graceful and mesmerising. Tied around the bun or hung along the braid, the sweet fragrance of gajras is meant to announce the arrival of the new bride in her husband’s house.

In fact, gajras are also the pride of red carpet. Indian actresses such as Rekha and Jaya Bachchan have often sported them at events. Other actresses like Madhuri, Sridevi and Aishwarya Rai have also been seen flaunting them on silver screen. Inspired by Bollywood trends, gajras are now a popular item. They not only add feminine beauty to your look but also lend freshness, glam and style.

Here are few tips on how to wear gajras on your hair.

They can be worn on any hairstyle, with any Indian traditional wears such as saris, salwar-kameej, etc.

Pick flowers of your choice and thread them together or the petals. Ready-made ones are sold openly in the market and on streets.

Choose the colour of the flowers to match with the shades of your clothes.

You can wear a single strand or more, according to your choice. Clip them to the hair by small hair pins.

The latest picks are orchid gajras that look great on side braids and French buns.

You can also wear strings of multi-coloured flowers that match with the shades of your clothes.

Break away from the old ways. Use variety of flowers and wear them in different innovative styles, and flaunt the traditional yet glam look. And, stay frangrant and fresh.