Hariyali Teej: Celebrate womankind in true spirit of Indian culture

Experience the true Indian culture with all its mesmerising rituals and ceremonies. Hariyali Teej this year falls on Wednesday, July 26. It’s a celebration of the arrival of monsoon rains. The festival rejoices the bounty of nature, arrival of thundering clouds and pleasant rain showers with greenery all around.

Teej commemorates the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The name of the festival is derived from a small red insect named ‘Teej’ that comes out from the soil when it rains. It is the time for women to indulge in Teej pooja in Lord Shiva temples for the well-being of their husbands. The married ones fast, seeking blessings for their happy married life, while unmarried fast wishing to find a perfect husband. The prayers also focus on health and happiness of children.

Haat bazars and ladies’ clubs are all set for exhibitions and Teej melas. Get ready for makeovers and shopping for the upcoming festivities. Soaked in the array of vibrant colours.

Teej festival is incomplete without mehndi decoration on hands and feet, decorative bindis on foreheads, shining-tinkling colourful bangles on wrists, ethnic vibrant attires and swings under trees decorated with lovely flowers. The essence lies in beautification of a woman to her best and her fun time with family and friends.

Teej melas or get-together include various fun-frolic activities, games and dances for girls. The festival provides an authentic platform for them to show their creative talent and boost their confidence. Various stalls of trendy women’s wear, unique handcrafted clutches and handbags, elegant jewellery and other fashion accessories showcased by big and small designers and even by small artisans are arranged.

Different, beautiful craft work is brought under one roof. There is an enormous emphasis on design detailing and quality of the products. The festival displays exclusive fashion with women’s forever collection dedicated to glamorous chic woman who enjoys rediscovering a redefined yet dynamic look as well as unparalleled designs that translates a traditional woman.

Festive food stalls are another great attraction of this celebration. From the sweetness of ghevar to pepperiness of chaats, all flavours can be relished in the rain. It is an Incredible time for women to come together, laugh, gossip, sing and dance, swing on swings, splashing hues of thrill, dazzle and bliss.

Come on ladies! Fill your heart with the spirit of cultural merriment. Although it’s about praying for husbands, the bonding that is created among women coming together from various corners of the cities to celebrate the festival is remarkable. This bonded space provides a powerful platform for womankind. Truly, Teej is a celebration of solidarity among women of all ages.