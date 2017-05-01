10 amazing household cleaning tips!

Since ancient times, grandmothers used natural home remedies to solve many household cleaning issues. They are simple, effective and useful, and the items can be found in any kitchen. Follow the tips given below. Try some of them and see the results.

How to clean silver ware: Add one tablespoon of baking soda and one piece of aluminium foil to one litre of water. Bring to a boil. Put the tarnished silver article in it. Take it out after 15- 20 seconds. It will come out shiny like new.

How to clean brass items: Take half a lemon. Apply some sea salt on it. Rub it gently on the brass surface. Your brass item will soon be magically shiny. Rinse with warm water and dry with a soft cotton cloth.

How to clean copper products: Apply a thick layer of tomato ketchup on the surface. Let it sit for an hour. The vinegar in the ketchup will brighten up the metal. Rinse with water and dry with a soft cloth. You can also apply the lemon salt method as we used in the case of brass products.

How to clean gold jewellery: Soak your gold jewellery in a solution of warm water and dish washing liquid for few minutes. Scrub it gently with your fingers or a soft cotton cloth. Rinse with water and dry with a soft cloth. If your gold jewellery is studded with glued gemstones or other gorgeous embellishments, never dip it in soap water. Instead, dip a soft cloth in liquid dish washing soap. Rub it gently on the jewellery. Clean the soap gently with a soft wet cloth and leave it to air dry.

Note: Dipping in water solution may loosen the glue of gemstones.

How to clean chrome or stainless steel taps: Dip a soft cloth in neat white vinegar. Polish the tap using it directly. The natural shine will come back removing all the stains.

How to clean bath tubs and wash basins: Dip a cotton cloth in neat white vinegar. Dab it with little baking soda powder. Use it straight on the bath tub or wash basin. Rinse off with water. It will appear like new.

How to clean shower doors and shower curtains: They can be sponged using neat white vinegar.

How to remove bad smell from plastic, glass or metallic containers: Clean the container with warm water and dish washing soap. Keep it open in sun for five to six hours putting a crushed newspaper piece in it. The smell will completely go off with the newspaper piece and sun.

How to remove oily turmeric stains of curries from plastic containers: Wash the containers as usual. Keep them open in sun for five to six hours. All the stains, stickiness and yellowness will go off.

How to remove wax coating and harmful chemicals from the outer layer of fruits and veggies which are eaten with their peels: Clean your kitchen wash basin thoroughly. Block it with a clean cloth or a container. Fill it three-fourth with tap water. Add half cup of vinegar in it. Mix well. Dip the fruits and vegetables in it for 30 to 45 minutes. After taking out wash them thoroughly in running tap water. Now they are safe to eat.

In today’s modern world, most people seem to have forgotten and tend to overlook these oldest and safest methods of cleaning. We keep running after food filled with chemicals which often lead to health complications. Home solutions can be easily found in almost every household. They are worth trying!

