IPL 2017: RCB, SRH share points after rain wash-out

  • IANS

    IANS | Bengaluru

    April 25, 2017 | 11:27 PM
M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Photo: AFP)

RCB with five points in their kitty are placed at sixth in the IPL team standings.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday was called off due to incessant rain.

Both the teams will share a point each as the rain refused to relent. 

RCB with five points in their kitty are placed at sixth in the IPL team standings while the visitors are at third with nine points from their eight outings.
 

