President Kovind receives plea for remission of jail term from Karnan

Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan on Tuesday sought remission of the six-month jail term from newly sworn-in President Ram Nath Kovind.

Karnan, who is at present serving jail term at Presidency Jail in Kolkata, made the representation through his counsel Mathews J Nedumpara under the Article 72 of the Constitution, seeking remission of the six-month jail term awarded to him by the Supreme Court.

“Inscrutable are the ways of the almighty. It could be His will that Justice CS Karnan’s be the first representation which Your Excellency as the President of India on the very first day of assumption of office. And that too, seeking the exercise of your Excellency’s extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 72 of the Constitution of India,” the petition stated.

“A representation seeking remission of the six-month jail term awarded to Justice(retd) Karnan was presented to the President's office on Tuesday,” Karnan's counsel Mathews J Nedumpara was quoted as saying by a news agency.

“We will be seeking an audience with the President in this regard as soon as possible,” he said, adding “We are in touch with the President's office.”

Karnan evaded arrest after the six-month jail term was imposed on him on May 9 by a seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

He was arrested from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on June 20.

He became the first sitting high court judge in the history of the Indian judiciary to be awarded a jail term by the apex court.

