Jallikattu protests, a lesson for Hindutva forces: Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday the protests against the Jallikattu ban are a lesson for the Hindutva forces.

"Jallikattu protests, lesson for Hindutva forces," Owaisi said in a tweet.

He linked the demonstrations in favour of the ancient sport to the Uniform Civil Code saying that the code "cannot be imposed".

"This nation cannot have one culture, we celebrate all."

Thousands of people in Tamil Nadu are protesting after the Supreme Court dismissed the state's plea seeking recall of its 2014 verdict banning Jallikattu.