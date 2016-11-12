Saying that Hindustan has turned into "lynchistan," CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning against taking law in the hands in the name of cow protection, the vigilante groups are having a free run in the country.

"Hindustan has turned into "Lynchistan" where "unbridled cow vigilantes are killing people unabatedly," Karat told reporters here.

"Christians, Muslims and Dalits are being attacked under a conspiracy," said CPI(M)'s Polit Bureau member Karat.

She claimed that a review of the media reports shows that as many as 32 cases of attacks by mobs or vigilante groups on Muslims have taken place since May 2014, when the NDA government came to power.

In these incidents, 20 people were killed, including women and children, she added.