BJP chief Amit Shah to contest Rajya Sabha poll

BJP chief Amit Shah will contest the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, the party announced on Wednesday.

Shah, currently a legislator in Gujarat, will be making his debut in Parliament once he is elected, given the numbers the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys in the state assembly.

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, currently a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, has been re-nominated for the other seat.

The announcements were made by Union Minister JP Nadda after a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board here on Wednesday evening.

Nadda also announced the candidature of Sampatia Uike, a woman tribal leader from Mahakoshal region, from Madhya Pradesh in a by-election to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

