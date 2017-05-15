Tarantino isn't racist with his movies: Samuel L Jackson

Actor Samuel L Jackson has defended Quentin Tarantino, saying it is impossible that the filmmaker "is racist with his movies".

Tarantino's last two movies Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight received criticism upon release for the frequent use of the N-word, with some movie fans accusing him of racism.

Jackson is seen defending the filmmaker's work in an unearthed interview from The Hateful Eight release last year, reports express.co.uk.

He said: "He (Quentin) has enough problem being vilified himself as a racist because he uses n***** in his scripts that much, or puts those kinds of words in a character's mouth."

Jackson continued: "I always tell people... I can't understand why they can't look at his work and realise that every character he's given me has pretty much been the smartest character in the film.

"(They) have the most dignity and respect and kinda runs things... Not a fool of any sort and understands a whole lot of what's going on in life and in the world.

"For (Quentin) to write characters like that for me would be impossible for a racist to do."

According to express.co.uk, Jackson also asked "did they have another name to call the (black) people they were talking about at the time?"

He said: "If you're going to deal with the language of the time, you deal with the language of the time. And that was the language of the time. I grew up in the South. I heard 'n*****' all my life. I'm not disturbed by it."

Earlier this year, Jackson was criticised for his views over the casting of black British actors in roles about US race relations. He had questioned the casting of English actor Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out", a horror film centred on an interracial relationship between a black American man and his white partner.