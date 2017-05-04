Based on the popular catchphrase from the Star Wars films May the force be with you, 4 May has become an undeclared holiday for the fans of the same series.

This is the day when every fan across the galaxy re-watches movies of the world best epic space opera.

Ahead of the release of the upcoming eighth film The Last Jedi, actor Mark Hamill made a prank video for charity as a part of Star Wars initiative Force for Change.

The video, which coincides with the 40 anniversary of the world famous sci-fi fiction, has recreated many iconic scenes of the films.

“They think they’re here to read some classic Star War lines But what they don’t know is I’ll be their surprise costar. In other words, it’s a trap,” Hamill said in the beginning of the video.

Known for his popular character Luke Skywalker, Hamill surprised fans with his appearance and uttered famous dialogues of his own character and Darth Vader’s too. Fans were in immense shock when they had found unexpectedly Hamill standing next to them.

Hamill confused fans in different disguises, sometimes by wearing mask of Vader, or by covering his face under the dark hood.

The Last Jedi will be released on December 15.