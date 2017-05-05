Ridley Scott understands modern horror: Michael Fassbender

Alien: Covenant star Michael Fassbender says director Ridley Scott understands the fear factor required in modern cinema.

The 40-year-old actor is reprising his role as prototype android David in the sci-fi thriller - the sequel to Alien prequel "Prometheus" - and also playing new Weyland-Yutani Corporation synthetic Walter.

Fassbender has promised cinema goers they are going to be in for a fright-fest because the new movie has the same horror tropes as the original Sigourney Weaver-led 1979 film, reported Contactmusic.

"Ridley Scott understands sophistication, that's how so much of this franchise is still effective all these years later. Whether it's a little red blip on a screen that flashing dot, that monotonous beep.

"I watch the first film now and the scene with the red blip triggers anxiety in me every time. It seeps into your psyche," Fassbender says.